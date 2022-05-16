The newly re-elected president of France, Emmanuel Macron has said he cannot stop the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project in Uganda because there’s no French public financing in it.

Macron was responding to questions by climate activist, Dominika Lasota who quizzed the president on his stance on the ongoing EACOP project funded by Total, a french company.

Lasota asked Macron if he would be the president that will end error of fossils by particularly stopping the EACOP that goes through Uganda to Tanzania.

In his response, the French president said he cannot stop the investment by Total because there’s no public financing in it. He added that he cannot take that decision without his government.

“My point is you cannot do it without government itself. I totally understand your point on Total. Total does not belong of French government. So, I stopped all the public financing. For diversity, I stopped the project on Arctic- Jamal.” Macron said

He added, “If there’s remaining public finance, I will stop them. I make this commitment.”

Macron observed that with all due respect for sovereignty, he would rather discuss the matter with Uganda.

The EACOP project consists of the construction of a buried 1,443 km oil pipeline between the town of Kabaale in Uganda and the port of Tanga in Tanzania, and a storage terminal and loading jetty in Tanga.

The oil pipeline includes six pumping stations, powered by solar plants in Tanzania, and a heat tracing system. Upon completion, it will become the world’s longest heated crude oil export pipelines.

Since the launch of the project, the EACOP has been met with resistance from NGOs and climate activists who continue to argue that the project possesses risk towards the climate. The arguments come at a backdrop of increasing calls for a transition to renewal energy.

Last month, in his writing for UK multmedia brand, the Telegraph, president Museveni noted that considering the fact that the demand for oil and gas in Africa is increasing in tandem with the ever growing population, the ‘expensive’ and ‘less reliable’ green energy being pushed by the west would not work out for the continent.

Museveni lauded the west’s green ambitions but said their strategy of realising this by imposing a moratorium on fossil investment abroad was misguided.

He advised the west and the US to take right decisions that would fairly benefit all people across the globe particularly Africa where there are still gaps in energy supply.

“In Africa, where the population is expected to double by 2050, it is becoming increasingly clear that our energy needs cannot be met with a sudden shift to more expensive and less reliable solar and wind energy alone. Not can renewables yet deliver the baseload required to boost manufacturing or industrialise agriculture- crucial for Africa in the wake of the pandemic.” Museveni noted.