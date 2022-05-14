A number of free-to-air channels have been left affected following a breakdown in the signal distribution dish at UBC’s SIGNET.

For weeks now, a number of Ugandans have taken to their social media platforms to complain about how channels on free-to-air decoders had suddenly become unstable and others inaccessible.

The Uganda Communications Commission acting executive director Irene Kaggwa Sewankambo revealed in a tweet that the challenge is due to a glitch in the signal distribution dish at the main tower.

“If you are having a challenge accessing some Free to Air channels, don’t rush to call or take your set top box or TV to the technician,” Kaggwa said on Twitter.

“There is a problem with part of the signal distribution equipment but the @ubctvuganda SIGNET is working to restore full service before weekend,” she added.

SIGNET is the signal distribution arm of the national broadcaster; Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC). It came into existence following a recommendation from the digital migration policy.

Uganda migrated from analog to digital technology in 2011 in a bid to improve access to quality broadcasting services across the country and to promote local content development, according to officials.

The transition was however seen as “limiting” for the many Ugandans who could not afford to pay digital channel subscriptions every month, giving birth to free-to-air decoders where one only has to pay once.