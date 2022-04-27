Telecom company, Airtel Uganda has announced a shs70 million donation of health equipment to selected health centres across the country with the aim of boosting health services in facilities run by the Uganda Muslim Medical Bureau.

The announcement was made on Tuesday at Old Kampala Hospital as part of Airtel Uganda’s celebration of the holy month of Ramadhan and giving back to the community under its Airtel Cares Initiative.

“Airtel Uganda is pleased to be extending its support to Uganda Muslim Medical Bureau during Ramadhan. The support is in form of assorted medical equipment worth shs70 million intervening to address the inadequacy or limited resources at some of the UMMB health centres facilities across the country” said Murali, the Airtel Uganda Managing Director.

The items donated include 13 delivery beds, L185X W90 X H95CM, 13 oxygen cylinders with gas, 13 Oxygen regulators with humidifier bottles, 13digital weighing scale for babies.

Also the donation included 500 Mama kits and food items to be given to expectant mothers in the selected health facilities.

In collaboration with Uganda Muslim Medical Bureau, Airtel will extend support to 13 underserved health centers (Health centre IIIs and IVs) including Iganga Islamic Center, Kiwanyi Health Center all in Iganga; Jinja Islamic Health Center, Mbarara Moslem Health Center, Lugazi Moslem Health Center, Kibibi Moslem Health Center, Bushenyi UMSC Health Center, Mityana UMSC Health Center, Orianjini Health Center, Nakatonya Health Center, Alnoor Health Center Buwenge NGO Hospital, and Katadooba Health Center – Kasese .

“Under our Airtel Cares Initiative, we at Airtel are committed to investing in initiatives that accelerate access to Education, Agriculture, and Health. We are particularly interested in supporting technology-led interventions that improve the equitable participation of communities’ digital and financial inclusion in these transformative

sectors. We are therefore pleased to partner with UMMB during this year’s Ramadhan because they work to improve access to health care within our communities,” Murali added.

While receiving the support, Dr. Said Karama, the Executive Secretary of the

Uganda Muslim Medical Bureau noted that “Forming strong partnerships like what we have with Airtel Uganda encourages us at the UMMB that our efforts in reducing the burden of disease are commendable. We are grateful to Airtel Uganda for thinking about us and investing over shs70 million in medical equipment that shall be used my many people to access healthcare and improve health outcomes of our patients.”

“Ramadhan is a month where we give back to the less privileged and we are glad that

partners like Airtel join us in the celebration by giving us support as we improve access to health care across the country.”