The United States of America (USA) has announced a cash reward of 17 billion dollars for any leads to Joseph Kony so that he can answer to crimes against humanity that he committed in northern Uganda.

This was revealed by the US Department of State through their “War Crimes Rewards Program.”

“Joseph Kony has been wanted for more than 15 years. You can help bring him to justice and get paid up to $5 million (about shs 17 billion). 100% confidentiality,” the US War Crimes Rewards Program said on Twitter.

In 1990s, Joseph Kony, a former altar boy waged war against the Ugandan government that saw thousands of locals from Northern Ugandan killed, maimed and displaced from their homes and relegated to staying in IDP camps.

The two-decade insurgency gave rise to concentration camps in Northern Uganda where over two million people were confined but people have slowly returned to their homes after Kony and his rebel group was dislodged to the Central African Republic by the UPDF.

On several occasions, there have been efforts to have peace talks with the rebels but not much has been achieved from the same.

The US government said that they have been looking for Kony for over 15 years, but all previous efforts to arrest him did not materialize.