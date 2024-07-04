    • Salam TV joins Islamic University females campus for Run4GirlChild campaign 2024

    Salam TV joins Islamic University females campus for Run4GirlChild campaign 2024
    MD Salam TV Hajji karim Kaliisa and a team from IUIU females Campus.

    By Elizabeth Tendo
    Salam TV, in partnership with the Islamic University Females Campus, has hosted the third edition of the #Run4GirlChild campaign, aimed at supporting underprivileged female students in completing their studies.

    The campaign, which started three years ago, has already benefited numerous stranded girl students, with Salam TV and Salam Charity providing financial support, including tuition fees, to ensure their academic progress.

    Speaking at the event, Hajji Karim Kaliisa, Managing Director of Salam TV and Salam Charity, emphasized the importance of supporting the girl child, stating that the organization has been working closely with the university to make a positive impact on the lives of these students.

    Dr. Madinah Nabukeera, Director of the Islamic University Females Campus, expressed her gratitude to all partners involved in the initiative, assuring them that their support will enable the girls to complete their studies and become valuable contributors to society.

    The target for this year's campaign is to raise shs276,000,000 to support 230 underprivileged female students. Professor Ismail Simbwa Gyagenda, Rector of Islamic University in Uganda, reported significant progress since the campaign's inception three years ago.

    The event was graced by  Balaam Ateenyi, Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs, who reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting girl children engaged in nation-building and contributing to the country's transformation.

    He pledged his unwavering support for the #Run4GirlChild initiative and committed to sponsoring the campaign through his various radio stations across Uganda.

    The 2024 #Run4GirlChild event saw a diverse group of participants, including young and old, men and women, rich and poor, all united in their support for the girl child.

    The campaign aims to make a lasting impact on the lives of these students and empower them to become future leaders and change-makers.

