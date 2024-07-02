    • PM Nabbanja halts PDM fund distribution in Masaka

    News -->
    PM Nabbanja halts PDM fund distribution in Masaka
    PM Nabbanja directed RDC Ssenkungu to arrest the rot in PDM funds distribution

    By Zainab Namusaazi Ssengendo
    Tags:

    Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has put directed a halt to distribution of Parish Development Model (PDM) funds in Masaka following allegations of misallocation and discrepancies in beneficiary selection.

    This decision came after widespread complaints from residents of Masaka, who expressed dismay over not receiving the funds intended to uplift impoverished communities.

    This prompted Ms Nabbanja to call the people who received the funds in Kamuzinda for a testimony but she was shocked to find that the two who came up were coffee traders.

    This forced her to question the PDM coordinator in Masaka, Mr John Baptist Matovu.

    “How can you give money for the poor people to coffee traders?” Nabbanja asked.

    Speaking to a gathering at Kamuzinda playgrounds, Nabbanja said she was receiving reports that the funds were reaching the intended beneficiaries.

    "This goes against the very purpose of this initiative, which is to empower the poorest in our communities," she said.

    The uproar from Masaka residents prompted Nabbanja to launch a thorough investigation into the matter.

    "I am deeply troubled by the allegations of funds not reaching those in need. It is imperative that we identify the root cause of this issue and ensure accountability," she added.

    Nabbanja took decisive action by instructing Masaka's Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Teopista Lule Ssenkungu, along with PDM coordinator Matovu and Minister Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo to prevail over misuse of PDM funds.

    "I have directed the suspension of further disbursements until a comprehensive analysis of the situation is completed," Nabbanja said.

    Matovu, who is responsible for overseeing PDM in Masaka, defended the actions, claiming that the funds were disbursed as intended.

    "The funds were allocated to individuals based on the criteria set forth. At the time of distribution, we ensured that the money reached those who were deemed eligible," Matovu said.

    However, despite Matovu's assertions, the Prime Minister's decision has left many residents of Masaka disillusioned.

    "We were hopeful that the Parish Development Model would bring positive change to our communities," lamented Paul Musoke, a resident.

    PM Nabbanja assured the public of her commitment to addressing the issues surrounding the PDM funds.

    "I promise to thoroughly investigate this matter and take appropriate actions to restore trust and ensure that the PDM fulfils its intended purpose," she said. "I will come back here on the issue of PDM only."

    Reader's Comments
    VIDEO OF THE DAY
    Over supply and lack of market for cassava is creating miseries for cassava farmers in Teso

    Over supply and lack of market for cassava is creating miseries for cassava farmers in Teso

    By Edward Kafufu Baliddawa 3 weeks ago
    POPULAR THIS WEEK
    News . Jan 19, 2024
    The role of protests in Uganda's political landscape
    News,Top Stories . Jul 04, 2024
    Former US diplomat frustrated by Washington's use of gay strings on Uganda
    News . Feb 03, 2024
    Deputy Speaker Tayebwa commends gov't's multi-billion electricity scale-up project
    News . Feb 03, 2024
    Speculation rises over NRM's role in Masaka NUP rift
    News,Top Stories . Jul 04, 2024
    Minister Babalanda orders suspension of errant Buikwe RDC
    Education . Apr 23, 2024
    UNEB seeks Shs6.5bn for examiners'meals
    News,Top Stories . Jul 03, 2024
    Police summon NUP over school of leadership activities
    Entertainment,News,Top Stories . Jul 04, 2024
    Police summons music duo Kataleya & Kandle over libel accusations
    News,Top Stories . Apr 24, 2024
    Foreign affairs officials 'frustrated' with travel protocol breaches
    News . Apr 25, 2024
    Parliament questions government's Shs1.1 trillion supplementary budget
    LATEST STORIES
    Rev Chorey elected 5th bishop of Karamoja Diocese
    news By Samuel Muhimba
    1 hour ago
    Rev Chorey elected 5th bishop of Karamoja Diocese
    Drunkards and marijuana smokers can't remove Museveni - Mpuuga
    top-stories By Samuel Muhimba
    2 hours ago
    Drunkards and marijuana smokers can't remove Museveni - Mpuuga
    MPs query Shs2bn payment to Covidex maker
    top-stories By Jacobs Seaman Odongo
    2 hours ago
    MPs query Shs2bn payment to Covidex maker
    Ghana chef accused of faking Guinness World Records award
    top-stories By NP admin
    2 hours ago
    Ghana chef accused of faking Guinness World Records award
    Israel examining Hamas response to ceasefire plan
    top-stories By NP admin
    4 hours ago
    Israel examining Hamas response to ceasefire plan
    Saccos irked by continued levy of withholding tax
    news By Julius Kitone
    4 hours ago
    Saccos irked by continued levy of withholding tax

    Bobi Wine condemns Burora arrest
    news By Ramson Muhairwe
    5 hours ago
    Bobi Wine condemns Burora arrest
    US marks 248 years of freedom, commits to stronger ties
    news By Jamila Mulindwa
    5 hours ago
    US marks 248 years of freedom, commits to stronger ties
    How putting politics above the law creates a culture of impunity, corruption and injustice
    news By Alex Mugasha
    5 hours ago
    How putting politics above the law creates a culture of impunity, corruption and injustice
    Businessman remanded over illegal demolition of property
    news By Kenneth Kazibwe
    5 hours ago
    Businessman remanded over illegal demolition of property
    NSSF earns shs80.6bn in dividends in three years from MTN
    business By Kenneth Kazibwe
    6 hours ago
    NSSF earns shs80.6bn in dividends in three years from MTN
    World Bank funded USMID infrastructure projects close
    news By Kenneth Kazibwe
    6 hours ago
    World Bank funded USMID infrastructure projects close