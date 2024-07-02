PM Nabbanja halts PDM fund distribution in Masaka

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has put directed a halt to distribution of Parish Development Model (PDM) funds in Masaka following allegations of misallocation and discrepancies in beneficiary selection.

This decision came after widespread complaints from residents of Masaka, who expressed dismay over not receiving the funds intended to uplift impoverished communities.

This prompted Ms Nabbanja to call the people who received the funds in Kamuzinda for a testimony but she was shocked to find that the two who came up were coffee traders.

This forced her to question the PDM coordinator in Masaka, Mr John Baptist Matovu.

“How can you give money for the poor people to coffee traders?” Nabbanja asked.

Speaking to a gathering at Kamuzinda playgrounds, Nabbanja said she was receiving reports that the funds were reaching the intended beneficiaries.

"This goes against the very purpose of this initiative, which is to empower the poorest in our communities," she said.

The uproar from Masaka residents prompted Nabbanja to launch a thorough investigation into the matter.

"I am deeply troubled by the allegations of funds not reaching those in need. It is imperative that we identify the root cause of this issue and ensure accountability," she added.

Nabbanja took decisive action by instructing Masaka's Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Teopista Lule Ssenkungu, along with PDM coordinator Matovu and Minister Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo to prevail over misuse of PDM funds.

"I have directed the suspension of further disbursements until a comprehensive analysis of the situation is completed," Nabbanja said.

Matovu, who is responsible for overseeing PDM in Masaka, defended the actions, claiming that the funds were disbursed as intended.

"The funds were allocated to individuals based on the criteria set forth. At the time of distribution, we ensured that the money reached those who were deemed eligible," Matovu said.

However, despite Matovu's assertions, the Prime Minister's decision has left many residents of Masaka disillusioned.

"We were hopeful that the Parish Development Model would bring positive change to our communities," lamented Paul Musoke, a resident.

PM Nabbanja assured the public of her commitment to addressing the issues surrounding the PDM funds.

"I promise to thoroughly investigate this matter and take appropriate actions to restore trust and ensure that the PDM fulfils its intended purpose," she said. "I will come back here on the issue of PDM only."