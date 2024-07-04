Amuru PDM agent arrested

No Excerpt

Authorities in Amuru District are holding Laurence Kidega, an agent with the Parish Development Model (PDM) for alleged misappropriation of funds.

According to Daniel Ociti, the LC3 chairperson of Amuru Town Council, Shs500,000 meant for facilitating PDM committee was misused by the suspect.

"The money was meant to facilitate the PDM committees who help in mobilising, monitoring, and supervising the fund," said Ociti.

He said Kidega had been given one month to repay the money but he disappeared in thin air, and when he resurfaced yesterday, Police was notified.

The Parish Development Model, commonly known as PDM, is the last mile strategy for service delivery by the government for improving incomes and welfare of households.

Kidega is currently detained at Amuru Central Police Station. He is expected to appear in court today, Thursday.