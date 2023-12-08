As the world observes International Human Rights Day on December 10th, 2023, it is crucial to highlight the persistent challenges faced by Uganda, a nation that has, unfortunately, been no stranger to social strife and violent conflicts. Over the years, these tumultuous events have left certain communities and citizens grappling with the aftermath of mass atrocities. In response to this, the Justice Access Point (JAP) emerges as a beacon of hope, dedicated to supporting post-conflict communities and affected citizens in reclaiming normalcy while actively contributing to the development of a robust atrocity prevention community of practice.

Uganda’s history is marked by periods of unrest, and the consequences of these conflicts continue to reverberate through various communities. The scars of mass atrocities run deep, affecting individuals and groups who find themselves caught in the crossfire. JAP recognizes the urgent need to provide support to these affected communities, acknowledging that healing and rebuilding are crucial steps towards creating a more stable and just society. Beyond addressing the immediate aftermath of conflicts, JAP emphasizes the importance of investing in atrocity prevention. By fostering a community of practice dedicated to preventing mass atrocities, the organization aims to break the cycle of violence and create a resilient society that is better equipped to handle and resolve potential conflicts. Prevention, as opposed to reaction, becomes the cornerstone of sustainable peace and human rights protection.

In commemoration of International Human Rights Day, the organization seeks to reignite and re-invigorate the atrocity prevention discourse and practice in Uganda. By fostering open dialogue, promoting awareness, and sharing resources, JAP aims to empower individuals and communities to actively participate in shaping a future free from the shadows of mass atrocities. JAP extends an invitation to all stakeholders, including activists, policymakers, academics, and concerned citizens, to explore its website and engage with the wealth of resources available. The organization’s commitment to justice for all is reflected in the comprehensive information and tools designed to facilitate a deeper understanding of atrocity prevention and human rights issues in Uganda.

As we commemorate International Human Rights Day, let us collectively recognize the significance of organizations like Joint Access Point in fostering positive change. By supporting post-conflict communities, investing in atrocity prevention, and reigniting critical discussions, JAP stands as a testament to the power of collaboration in creating a more just and compassionate society. Human Rights can only be realised as a collaborative effort of both state and non-state actors, it should be envisaged as a continual project. To improve the protection of human rights, more can be done including government acceding to the international convention for protection of all persons against enforced disappearance and comprehensively investigate alleged cases of enforced disappearances in Uganda; Domesticating the UN model law on protection of victims and survivors of Terrorism in Uganda; Amending the Police Act 1994 specifically Section 36 and enact a law to provide for Independent Civilian Oversight of the UPF; Amending the third schedule of the Constitution to include Ethnic Groups that have been excluded and rendered stateless.

