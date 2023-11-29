Uganda’s Human Rights Defenders, united under the National Coalition of Human Rights Defenders, have appealed to the Parliament to prioritise the passage of the Human Rights Defenders Protection Bill.

This call comes as the National Coalition of Human Rights Defenders Uganda (NCHRD-U) joins the global community in commemorating the International Women Human Rights Defenders.

The annual observance aims to honour the resilience, achievements, and empowerment of women who tirelessly advocate for human rights.

Under this year’s theme, “Honoring She Defenders: Recognizing the Resilience, Achievements, and Empowerment of Women who Champion Human Rights in Uganda,” the diverse contributions of women in driving social transformation are highlighted.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the rights group, these women often face inadequate, inclusive, and gender-responsive protection mechanisms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dorothy Kiyai Esther, the acting programs manager at the coalition, stressed the significance of the bill, stating that it addresses several crucial aspects.

She emphasised that the bill would provide a clear definition of human rights defenders, outlining their roles and responsibilities, with a specific focus on women human rights defenders.

Furthermore, the bill aims to foster collaboration and underscore the state’s role in safeguarding human rights defenders in Uganda.

The absence of a dedicated law for human rights defenders underscores the necessity of this bill.

“It will not only shape the narrative surrounding human rights defenders but also establish the legal framework for their vital work. Article 38 of the 1995 Constitution guarantees every Ugandan citizen the right to participate in government affairs, either individually or through representatives, per the law,” she explained.

This constitutional article serves as the foundation upon which human rights defenders build their advocacy.

She acknowledged that while various laws exist, they are categorised under different titles, potentially leading to inconsistent interpretations.

Dr. Thelma Awori, a long-standing human rights activist at the forefront of advocating for women’s rights, expressed deep sorrow over the widespread tolerance of human rights abuses in the world today.

“And I firmly believe that major powers must be held accountable for their role in this situation. They must answer for their actions. While we have our responsibilities, it requires a collective effort to defend rights,” she asserted.

Awori emphasised the significance of the work being done, urging against underestimating its importance. Reflecting on the early days of the women’s movement, she stressed the power inherent in a small group of women.

“I recall a boss I had at the UN who taught me to recognize the strength of that power. We must harness it to create a world where justice is accessible to all. Justice is a goal that we must tirelessly pursue—a world that respects the rights of every individual,” she passionately declared.

In 2020, Uganda Parliament Proposes Protection Bill for Human Rights Defenders

The Ugandan Parliament has introduced a crucial protection bill aimed at recognizing and safeguarding the rights of Human Rights Defenders (HRDs) in the country.

The bill seeks to foster stronger partnerships and collaboration between the government and HRDs while promoting adherence to international human rights standards and best practices.