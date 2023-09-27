By Diannah Nsabagasani

Get ready for an unforgettable cinematic experience as the much-anticipated Ugandan Christian University (UCU) student film, “My First Year,” is set to premiere this Friday, 29th February 2023, at the university’s Nkoyoyo Hall.

“My First Year” is a remarkable project created by talented students from Uganda Christian University, Mukono.

This student film delves into the lives of four protagonists, each hailing from diverse backgrounds. These students embark on a journey filled with new challenges and revelations as they navigate their way through their first year at university.

The film is spearheaded by the promising director, Brian Kabogozza. Brian, a dedicated student pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Communication, has already made a name for himself in the world of filmmaking.

With three short films under his belt, including “My Degree,” “My Background,” and “Lunch Time,” Brian has received recognition both locally and internationally for his outstanding work.

Notably, “My Background” clinched a semi-finalist award at the Student World Impact Film Festival (SWIFF). Brian’s collaboration with fellow students has been instrumental in bringing these stories to life.

Behind the scenes, the dynamic duo of Brian Kabogozza and Emmanuel Ilungole serves as producers. Emmanuel, known for his visionary storytelling, joins forces with Brian to ensure that these films are not just created but also successfully marketed and distributed. Their creative synergy has been the driving force behind Brian’s directorial endeavors.

Cinematic magic is brought to life through the lens of Richard Ssekitoleko, whose journey with the team began with the first production of “My Degree.” Richard’s expertise shines through in his ability to convey the essence of the story through lighting, equipment selection, and location choices. Notably, he also takes on an on-screen role as Boniface.

The screenplay for “My First Year” was crafted by the visionary Emmanuel Ilungole in collaboration with Chloe Nsima, a law student with a creative mind.

Their combined efforts have breathed life into the concept of the film, promising an engaging narrative that will resonate with audiences.

As the premiere of “My First Year” draws near, excitement is building, and anticipation is soaring.

This student-led project showcases the immense talent and creativity within Uganda Christian University Mukono and is poised to make waves not only on campus but also in the broader film industry.

Don’t miss the chance to witness the beginning of what promises to be a remarkable journey in Ugandan cinema.