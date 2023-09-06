The East African Heads of state have resolved to extend the mandate of the East African Community (EAC) regional force in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to December 8, 2023.

This was agreed during the 22nd Extra-Ordinary Summit of the EAC held on Tuesday in Nairobi, Kenya.

The summit was attended by the leaders of Kenya, Burundi, Rwanda, Tanzania, South Sudan and representatives from Uganda and DRC.

Worth noting is that the regional force which consists of Kenyan, Ugandan, Burundian and South Sudanese soldiers has been in DRC since November last year, to flush out the M23 rebels who have for years, terrorised the Eastern parts of DRC.

The regional force’s current mandate was to expire on September 8.

But according to a communique dated September 5, the leaders of the EAC, have voted to extend the mandate by further 90 days.

“The Heads of state agreed to extend the duration of the mandate of the EACRF and the status of forces agreement for a further period of three months as from September 9, 2023 to December 8, 2023,” the communique partly reads.

Accordingly, the extension is pending an evaluation report from the Council of Ministers.

Meanwhile, the Heads of state, have applauded DRC President, Felix Tshisekedi for his commitment towards restoration of security in eastern DRC.

They also thanked the President of Burundi, who is also the chairperson of the summit, Evariste Ndayishimiye, for his continued engagement towards supporting the people of DRC in their pursuit for sustainable peace and security.

At the summit, Uganda was represented by the the 1st Deputy Prime Minister who is also the Minister of EAC Affairs, Rebecca Kadaga.