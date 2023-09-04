By Cindy Atieno

The Uganda Economic Forum, themed “Unlocking Opportunities” in finance, investment, and trade, all eyes turned to a pivotal topic: “Economic Opportunities for Refugee Women.”

As the final chapter unfolded, stakeholders united with an unwavering determination that set the stage for Uganda’s economic future.

The day’s keynote speaker, the formidable Hon. Anite Evelyn, kicked off with a heartfelt nod of appreciation to next media Uganda for opening the doors to young, aspiring individuals to participate in the UG Economic Forum.

With an air of resilience, Anite shared her remarkable life story, saying, “I was born in a refugee camp in DRC. In my senior six vacation, all I could think about was who I wanted to be.”

“Young people need to know that they need to rehearse for the life they want to live.” With a glint in her eye, she divulged, “There is a package from UBD for young entrepreneurs, complete with training on how to navigate the labyrinth of business. And guess what? It’s government money!”

Anite’s voice rang with conviction as she declared, “I worked when I was at the university. Therefore, you can too.

This increases your practice and experience; by the time you are done, everyone will be fighting for you.” Anite’s message was clear: the government was ready to back the dreams and innovations of Uganda’s youth.

“As a government, we say that starting a business should not be a struggle. Programs like Emyooga don’t even require you to visit offices; everything is digital now.

The government of Uganda sponsors ideas; we are here to support and guide your ideas and innovations,” she passionately stated.

Adekemi Ndieli, deputy county representative and UN Women representative, added spice to the discussion by emphasizing the vital role women play in the economy. “Women contribute far more than they receive recognition for,” she asserted.

With fire in her words, Adekemi pointed out the multitude of barriers preventing women from accessing economic opportunities. “Legal and structural obstacles are in their path,” she stated, her voice unwavering.

Adekemi didn’t stop there; she dug deep into the issue, saying, “In Uganda, women face challenges in accessing education, especially when they become pregnant and wish to return to school.

Cultural biases against girl child education persist.” She underscored the country’s role as the host of the largest refugee population in Africa, with women and children bearing the brunt.

As the event concluded, the audience was left with a taste of the opportunities that lay ahead, driven by the inspiring voices and promises of these remarkable speakers.