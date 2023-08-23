Organisers have announced that the 8th edition of the Nyege Nyege festival will be held between November 9 and 12 in Jinja city .

Uganda Waragi will be the official title sponsor while Jinja City Council will be partners.

The festival will be held at a combined space of about 50 acres covering the Source of the Nile; Jinja Showgrounds; Jinja Golf Course and; Source Gardens in what is being termed the ‘Nyege Wonderland’.

The announcement was made during a press conference held at Source Gardens in Jinja on Tuesday.

The organisers also revealed the partnership with Jinja City to maximize opportunities for the city’s business community while delivering a more convenient and exciting festival for attendees.

“Uganda Waragi is the spirit that binds us and boldly celebrates all things that are authentically Ugandan. This makes it the perfect brand to showcase the beauty that is Jinja City and Nyege Nyege. This year, we are coming back with a distinct and top-notch experience for the attendees that will also be headlined by

Smirnoff that will bring flavour with edge to Jinja,” said Robert Nsibirwa, the Marketing Manager in charge of spirits at Uganda Breweries Limited.

In addition to these experiences, the festival will feature a new Hakuna Kulala stage going on for a 96H music and performance marathon comprising live acts, DJs, dance and theatre performances.

The festival will once again showcase the diversity of Ugandan traditional music with traditional acts coming from all over the country.

Derek Debru, the CEO of the Uganda Waragi Nyege Nyege, said, “We have taken deep learnings from last year’s edition to deliver a phenomenally better experience this year. The festival will be a real showcase of community involvement, and how music festivals can spark the imagination and dedication of an entire community and boost the local economy to leave a positive impact.”

With over 400 hotels, Jinja City will provide accommodation for all guests just minutes away from the venue and according to the organisers, the safety and comfort of all artists and revellers will be a top priority, with camping no longer being provided on-site but smaller, safe and comfortable campsites will be set up by partnering hotels.

“We believe in the power of festivals to bring people together in the spirit of joy and a mutual love for the arts. In addition to this, we are looking forward to the impact we are going to have on the thousands of businesses within Jinja City which will benefit greatly from the revenue that the festival and its attendees will bring,” said UBL’s Nsibirwa.

According to the organisers, there will be an opening ceremony that will take place in Jinja with a massive parade that will go through the city, and local venues will host side events for all to enjoy.

There will also be a Nyege Nyege East African music conference between November 6 and 8 and

a Nyege Nyege after-party in Kampala on November, 18.

Aly Alibhai, the CEO of Talent Africa Group, said, “We are proud to once again be a part of and manage this edition and look forward to bringing forth a truly exceptional all-round festival experience – from the ticketing to the sound and lighting and every other element of Nyege Nyege. We invite you all to come and be a part of this unforgettable experience come November.”

The festival’s official line-up will be announced in September but will include East Africa’s most exciting new acts, as well as artists from music powerhouses such as Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa and Brazil.

Styles and genres will cover the diversity of African sounds, from South African amapiano to Nigerian cruise beat, from afrobeat to gengetone, dancehall, soukous, electronics and more.