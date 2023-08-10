The National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has questioned the World Bank’s prioritisation of homosexuals’ rights at the expense of other human rights violations.

Kyagulanyi was reacting to the statement by the World Bank Group in which the US-based lender announced halting new loans to Uganda over the country’s adoption of the Anti-Homosexual Law.

On Tuesday, the World Bank deemed the legislation ‘discriminatory’ to sexual minority groups, saying this contradicts its values in ensuring inclusion and non-discrimination in its operations.

In a message shared on his social media platforms, Kyagulanyi said it is unfair that the World Bank and other international institutions are giving more attention to gay rights while ignoring other human rights violations like murder, and torture among others.

“It’s disturbing how institutions like these ones give priority to only gay rights and ignore all the other gross human rights violations, including mass murder, torture, detention without charge, and undermining democracy by rigging elections.

He reminded the World Bank, that “all human rights are human rights” and that they deserve equal attention.

In its statement, the World Bank said efforts to eradicate poverty can only happen if it includes everyone irrespective of race, gender, or sexuality. It says Uganda’s anti-homosexuality law undermines these efforts.

The lender said it will not approve new public financing for Uganda until the efficacy of the additional measures has been tested.

Meanwhile, President Yoweri Museveni has assured Ugandans that the country can still do away with the World Bank loans.

“I want to inform everybody, starting with Ugandans, that Uganda will develop with or without loans,” he said in a message shared on his Twitter handle.

The President stressed that should there be a need for borrowing, Uganda can consider a number of non-Bretton Woods sources from where the country can borrow.