The Ugandan government has in a bid to promote the use of digital services and increase digital inclusion of vulnerable groups announced a reduction in internet costs by 50%.

The Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Dr.Chris Baroymunsi announced that development will see government starting today, August, 1, 2023 halve the cost of data it provides through the national backbone fibre from $70 per Mbps to $35 per Mbps per month.

“I am delighted to announce that effective today August, 1, 2023 the price of internet has reduced from $70 to $35 per Mbps per month. I would like to note that this price reduction means Government Offices connected to the National Data Transmission Backbone Infrastructure will consume internet at the lowest price in the market,” Dr.Baryomunsi said at the Uganda Media Centre on Tuesday.

“This landmark achievement solidifies government`s position as the undisputed market leader in setting Internet prices. With this bold move, NITA-U will drive substantial savings on the government’s communication budget, catalyze the adoption of e-government services, and deepen digitization.”

Previously, government has always been asked to reduce the cost of doing business in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister said the reduction will impact on cost of doing business by government and providing e-services will now be improved.

“I would like to note that this price reduction means government offices connected to the NBI will consume internet at the lowest price in the market. This landmark achievement solidifies government`s position as the undisputed market leader in setting Internet prices. With this bold move, NITA-U will drive substantial savings on the government’s communication budget, catalyze the adoption of e-government Services, and deepen digitization. “

Minister Baryomunsi said government hopes by the reduction by 50%, private internet service providers will follow suit.

“Ultimately benefiting all Ugandans with more affordable and accessible internet services for its unprecedented opportunities in innovation growth and development.”

The National Information Technology Authority Uganda(NITA-U) Executive Director, Dr.Hatwib Mugasa said the reduction in the cost of internet will drive substantial savings on the government’s communication budget, catalyze the adoption of e-government Services, and deepen digitization while paving the way for improved access to online services for citizens.

‘’At NITA-U we’ve been working hard to consistently lower the cost of internet bandwidth in Uganda especially for government institutions since they provide onward services to ordinary citizens and the private sector. We are happy that we have maintained our long-term plans to lower bandwidth prices,” Dr. Mugasa said.

He noted that consequently, the use of the National Backbone Infrastructure as a secure high speed network for government has led to lowering the cost of communication across government and further more enabled the extension of the geographic reach of broadband networks across the country.

This he said has altogether improved government’s efficiency and transparency through e-government applications.

According to the NITA-U Executive Director, the National Backbone now extends to all regions of the country spanning 4,300km extending connectivity to around 1466 government offices, 53 districts and nine border points.