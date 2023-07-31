Makindye was set ablaze on Saturday night, as jazz enthusiasts and music lovers alike gathered at Latitude Hotel, for the first edition of the House of Jazz musical experience.

The event, powered by The Singleton, promised a night of soul-stirring melodies and top-notch entertainment, and it delivered all that in abundance.

Right upon entry into Latitude, it was easy to tell that it was not business as usual, that this particular night was going to be an unforgettable one. And the guests didn’t disappoint, they were dressed to the nines, ready to indulge in an evening of fine music, delectable cuisine, and the smooth taste of the Singleton.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chef Alex Itungulu from Zanzibar and his Pan-African team treated the guests to a delicious dinner, and ensured that their taste buds were as satisfied as their ears would be later in the evening.

The ambiance was nothing short of magical, with dimly lit chandeliers, a magnificent centre stage, and a black carpet laid across the floor of the venue that created an intimate and inviting atmosphere, setting the stage for an unforgettable night.

The musical journey kicked off with the enchanting sounds of the Kampala Jazz Orchestra. Their smooth jazz renditions of classics by Frank Sinatra, Miles Davis, and Louis ‘Satchmo’ Armstrong and more, set the perfect tone for the evening, allowing guests to unwind and immerse themselves in the world of jazz.

However, it was the African jazz pieces that truly stole the show. As the traditional beats merged with contemporary jazz, the crowd was taken on a mesmerizing journey that left them delighted and craving for more. A few crowd favourites were Nantogo, Hapo Zamani, and a few Swahili coastal songs that thrilled guests.

As the music played, guests were treated to an uninterrupted flow of the exquisite taste of The Singleton, that perfectly complemented the soulful melodies. Put rightly; the combination of smooth jazz and the finest single malt whisky, was a match made in heaven!

The event was well attended by the UBL executive team; Andrew Kilonzo; UBL MD, Emmy Hashakimana; Marketing & Innovation Director and Ben Mbuvi; Sales Director.

“Tonight, was a success. It was the perfect combination of the Singleton meets delicious cuisine, soulful melodies, African rhythms and of course, the vibrance of the guests that made all this worthwhile,” said Christine Kyokunda, Singleton Brand Manager.

But the night’s biggest entertainment was yet to come. The crowd roared with excitement as the one and only Bien Aime Sol, of the renowned Kenyan Sauti Sol outfit, took the stage. From the moment he started performing, it was evident that he was in his element, feeding off the energy of the enthusiastic audience.

Bien’s performance was nothing short of electrifying. He effortlessly connected with the crowd, and soon enough, everyone was singing along to his songs which included a medley of ‘Extravaganza,’ ‘Short and Sweet,’ ‘Suzanna,’ ‘Nishike,’ ‘Mbozi Za Malwa’ and more.

Bien went on to surprise the audience, as he specially played a jam titled ‘Bald Men Love Better,’ off his Jazz EPL.

This particular one touched deep, and by the end of the night, it seemed to have turned into an anthem for bald men everywhere.

Guests also went home with sizeable potted plants as part of Diageo’s Society 2030 Spirit of Progress plan which aims to promote positive drinking, champion inclusion and diversity and pioneer grain-to-glass sustainability.