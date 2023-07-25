Nigerian gospel star, Moses Bliss is set to grace Phaneroo Ministries International’s ninth anniversary celebrations.

The celebrations are set for August, 5, at the Kololo Independence Grounds, Kampala.

According to organisers, the Nigerian gospel singer renown for emotive songs including ‘Too faithful and Bigger every day will grace the celebrations alongside other guest artists and the showstopping Phaneroo choir.

“In the lead up to the day, the ministry is running multiple activities to give thanks by giving back to the community. These include market cleaning, hospital ministry, and community outreach programs. Through these activities, dubbed “Hope campaign” the ministry extends God’s love to people in various communities,” organisers said in a statement.

The organisers said the ministry will also continue its anniversary tradition of invading the streets of Kampala, Arua, Masaka, Mbale, Entebbe, Hoima, Lira, Bushenyi, Luweero, Gulu, Mukono and Soroti among others preaching the gospel to commuters.

“This time though, with the extensive presence of the ministry across the world, street preaching will be conducted in various countries across the world.”

According to organizers of the event, the theme for this year is ‘thanksgiving and miracle service’. “

“We are giving thanks to God for the wonderful things He has done in us, for us and through us as a ministry during the year. We also give thanks for the wonderful things He has already prepared for us”.