The brother of the Bugiri district school inspector David Tenywa Kazungu who was murdered this week has been arrested. His body was found dumped in a pit latrine.

Samson Winyi Kazungu (40) was arrested alongside Carol Ndibogeza (24) on suspicion of being involved in Tenywa’s murder.

The two join the first three suspects; Benard Mulondo (also a relative of Tenywa Kazungu), Musa Waiswa and his father (Waiswa’s) Charles Okeya all residents of Buyubu village in Kapyanga sub county in custody at CPS Bugiri.

Using his own phone, Kazungu’s alleged murderers called his family and directed them to the incomplete pit latrine where they had dumped his body. The family found Kazungu’s body decomposing in the exact pit directed to them by the assailants.

Kazungu’s daughter had on Monday, May 29, filed a case at Bugiri police station following calls from strangers who used her father’s phone to demand a ransom Shs 20m as a condition for his release.

The daughter, according to Busoga East Regional Police Spokesperson, Diana Nandawula, told the police that Kazungu was last seen alive on May 27, at 11:00am.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased was on that day last seen with a group of casual laborers on his farm in Nandelema village, Kapyanga sub county, Bugiri district.

“The casual labourers have also not been seen since then. We suspect they could be knowing something in relation to his murder,” said Nadawula.

Mulondo would later be found with the deceased’s car key. On checking his phone, it was found that he made several phone calls to Musa Waiswa the day Kazungu disappeared.

Police say investigations have just commenced to arrest all those behind this heinous crime.