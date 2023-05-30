Police in Bugiri have arrested three people in connection with the kidnap and subsequent murder of the District Inspector of Schools, David Tenywa Kazungu.

The suspects in custody are Benard Mulondo (a relative to the deceased), Musa Waiswa and Charles Okeya.

Using his own phone, murderers of Kazungu called his family members and directed them the unfinished pit latrine where they had dumped his body.

The family found Kazungu’s body decomposing in the exact pit directed to them by the assailants.

Kazungu’s daughter had on Monday filed a case at Bugiri police station following calls from unknown persons who used her father’s phone to demand for a ransom Shs 20m before they could release her father.

The daughter, according to Busoga East Regional Police Spokesperson, Diana Nandawula, told the police that Kazungu went missing on Saturday at around 11:00am last week.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased was on Saturday last seen with a group of casual labourers on his farm in Nandelema village, Kapyanga sub county, Bugiri district.

“The casual laburers have also not been seen since then. We suspect they could be knowing something in relation to his murder,” said Nandawula.

One of the suspect Mulondo was found with the deceased’s car key and it was established that he made several phone calls to Musa Waiswa the day Kazungu disappeared.

Police say investigations have commenced and all those behind this murder will be arrested and charged.