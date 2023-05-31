Today, Kin Kariisa, the Group CEO of Next Media, addressed the Naguru-based multimedia house’s newsroom and content department teams to reiterate the significance of upholding integrity and protecting the company’s credibility as they go about their duties.

Kariisa reminded all present about Next Media’s primary responsibility to deliver unbiased news and information to the audience, ensuring it remains free from any external influence or manipulation.

“The trust we have earned is highly valued, and we are committed to preserving it,” Kariisa was quoted as having said at the meeting.

In order to enhance transparency and accountability, Kariisa shared with his team that Next Media has established a dedicated phone number, which includes a WhatsApp option (+256 (0) 703 078 201), for reporting any instances of solicitation of money from the public in exchange for coverage or other services offered by Next Media.

Next Media is also actively working to identify and hold accountable individuals who falsely claim to work with or on behalf of the company, seeking money from unsuspecting individuals while promising Next Media’s services in return.

Anyone who comes across such solicitations is encouraged to report them to the provided number above.

To the general public, Kin Kariisa expresses immense gratitude for the continued support as Next Media strives to deliver reliable, independent, and trustworthy content to its valued audience. He urges everyone to stay vigilant and beware of any fraudulent attempts.