Ramathan Mugalu has finally handed over the office of the Secretary-General, which he had occupied for the last seven years.

A source told the Nile Post that although Mugalu accepted to hand over office in an event that took place at Old Kampala, he was not willing to do so.

But he was overpowered by the members of the Joint Session Committee who blocked him from interrupting the change of leadership at the council.

The Joint Session is the second top most organ of UMSC and comprises the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the UMSC and the College of Sheikhs.

Mugalu handed over to the newly appointed Acting Secretary General, Muhammad Ali Aluma.

During his farewell speech, Mugalu pledged to share his extensive experience and expertise with Aluma as he embarks on his new role.

Among those in attendance were Eng. Sheikh Siraje Zaid Kavuma, the former Secretary General whom Mugalu replaced, Sinan Abdu Nsenye, the UMSC Secretary for Finance and Planning, and the security team led by their head Muhammad Tsapwe.

Eraleir, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, the Mufti of Uganda, chaired a staff meeting to announce the administrative changes that had taken place at the UMSC headquarters.

Mubaje pledged to convene the UMSC National Management Committee in the near future to revise the salaries of the staff members in light of the prevailing economic situation in the country.

Prof. Muhammad Lubega, the UMSC national chairperson, urged the staff to maximise their time towards improving the services they offer to the general public.

Mugalu also expressed his deep gratitude to the Mufti, staff, and all the leaders in the lower structures for their support during his tenure in various offices prior to becoming the Secretary-General.

He promised not to antagonise UMSC’s activities since it has been his home for the last 15 years.

Mugalu is accused of forgery, indiscipline and mishandling of the registration of Muslim properties in Uganda where it is alleged that most of these properties are registered in his name instead of UMSC.

The UMSC executive had in 2022 fired Mugalu over allegations of abuse of office, corruption, extortion and failure to provide accountability of funds from various Muslim community properties sold off to individual developers across the country.

However, the Joint Session reinstated him in a dramatic move that was protested by a section of the General Assembly, the top decision-making organ of UMSC.

Mugalu’s 7-year tenure in office has been characterised by endless accusations of engaging in dubious land transactions, which have cost the Muslim community some of its prime properties in Kampala and several major towns across the country, allegations he has on several allegations denied.

Mugalu assumed office in 2015 replacing Eng. Zaid Siraj Kavuma. Before becoming secretary-general, he served as deputy secretary for education and social services and later secretary for social services at UMSC.