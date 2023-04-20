President Museveni has donated the shs300 million court reward from a defamation story by Daily Monitor to his ruling NRM party.

The NRM Secretary General, Richard Todwong, on Thursday afternoon received the Shs300 million donation from Museveni who is also the national party chairman.

Edwin Karugire, President Museveni’s lawyer, presented the dummy cheque to the NRM Secretariat leadership at a press conference at Plot 10, Kyadondo Road, Nakasero in Kampala.

Upon receiving the cheque, Todwong commended Museveni for his generosity and commitment to the party, stating that the donation would be used to construct an NRM office building in Luwero district, where the party began its liberation struggle.

Todwong also congratulated the president upon winning what he called “a battle” and emphasized the transparency of the legal system.

The NRM Deputy Secretary-General,Rose Namayanja, expressed gratitude to the secretariat for choosing her area of Luweero for such a project and committed on behalf of the people of Luweero to avail the land for the construction.

The party National Treasurer, Amb. Barbara Nekesa expressed gratitude to the national chairman for donating the money to the party and assured party members that the funds would be put to good use.

She implored her colleagues to exercise due diligence in putting the money to its best possible use.

Present at the handover ceremony were party leaders; Dr. Tanga Odoi, the Electoral Commission Chairman, Jacqueline Kyatuhaire, the Deputy National Treasurer, Emmanuel Dombo, the Director of Communication; and Counsel Enoch Barata, the Director of Legal Affairs.

Court directed Daily Monitor to pay shs300 million in damages to President Museveni over a defamatory story that the newspaper published in 2021.

The newspaper claimed that Museveni and his family members secretly received a COVID-19 vaccine at the height of the pandemic.

The Daily Monitor a publication later apologized and settled out of court with President Museveni.