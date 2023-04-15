President Yoweri Museveni has passed a directive barring any government officials involved in the Iron Sheets scandal from travelling abroad until the matter is put to rest, a highly placed security source has revealed.

This comes after the arrest of the State Minister for Finance and Planning, Amos Lugoloobi and the Minister for Karamoja Affairs Mary Goretti Kitutu.

Nile Post understands that there is a pressure dash among ministers and officials who are implicated, most of them due to fear of arrest and embarrassment, have started making plans to run to hiding.

This plan has been thwarted by the President who insists that everyone involved must face the music, hence the decree.

According to the source, Museveni wants every official involved in the iron sheets scandal to stay put in order not to jeopardize investigations and the work of security agencies.

The source adds that two other officials including Agnes Nandutu (Karamoja) are lined up for arrest.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, the president ordered that whoever was involved in the iron sheets scandal should return the iron sheets or their monetary equivalent.

This however would not exonerate anyone from a police investigation or the sacking from the cabinet.

As of yesterday; Anita Among, Matia Kasaijja, Agnes Nandutu, Rebecca Kadaga and Amos Lugoloobi had notified the OPM that they were in the process of returning the iron sheets.

Among delivered the 500 iron sheets she took, while Nandutu already delivered 2000 ( 300 less than what she took).