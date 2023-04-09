The Chief Executive Officer of Buganda Land Board (BLB), Simon Kabogoza rallied all the people of Buganda to buy the kits and participate in the run to celebrate Kabaka’s life and highlight the fight against AIDS.

The Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II is expected to flag off his annual birthday run slated for April 16, 2023, at Lubiri-Mengo.

On the same day, all the county chiefs in the Buganda sub-region will also be expected to flag off participants who will not be able to make it to Lubiri, Kampala.

The event is slated to start at 6:00 am and is intended to raise awareness and boost anti-HIV/AIDS epidemic efforts in Buganda and Uganda at large. This year’s run will be celebrated under the theme, “The fight to end HIV/AIDS BY 2030.”

Kabogoza yesterday led a team from Buganda Land Board to Bulange for a handover ceremony of hundreds of kits bought by Kabaka’s land management agency to support the upcoming Kabaka’s birthday run.

The kits were handed over to the Buganda Land Board team by Buganda’s Youth, Sports and Recreation minister, Henry Moses Ssekabembe Kiberu.

Ssekabembe thanked the board for always participating in the popular birthday run, which will be ten years this year.

Kabogoza assured the minister of the board’s full participation in the upcoming run.

Kabaka is a Good Will Ambassador for the international UNAIDs, a body that is fast-tracking the speedy treatment and prevention of the HIV/AIDS spread. Organised previously with hundreds of the King’s subjects honouring the call, the Kabaka birthday run will be flagged off in Lubiri-Mengo by Kabaka Mutebi on April 16 2023.

Also, similar participation will be done in the different counties that make up the Kingdom by the subjects of His Majesty, the King.

Proceeds from the birthday run will help in furthering the quest to have better health services within the Kingdom.

Last week, Kabaka returned to the country from official duties abroad where he had also gone for further medical examination. His return comes days after he missed both the kingdom’s annual sports events of both the Masaza and Bika tournaments, organised at Muteesa II Memorial Stadium, Wankuluku.

The run, which is the 10th event, was officially launched on March 9, 2023, at Bulange, Mengo by the Buganda Kingdom and the main sponsors, Airtel Uganda