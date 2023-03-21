Legislators on the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament have expressed concern over admissions by officials from the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovations that the country could be 15 years away from producing a Covid-19 vaccine, contrary to earlier reports that had projected a much earlier production date.

The admission followed a parliamentary inquiry into funds extended to the ministry to aid in the production of Covid-19 vaccine.

However, the session was soon forced into temporary suspension after members of the committee clashed over how to proceed.

This after the former Permanent Secretary at the ministry, David Obong informed the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament that he was unable to account for the funds received, pinning the Minister for Science and Technology, Dr. Monica Musenero of having confiscated his personal file and documents relating to expenditure of the money in question.

Obong was among several officials from the Ministry of Science, Innovation and Technology who were appearing before the Public Accounts Committee chaired by Busiiro East MP, Medard Sseggona.

The officials also noted that the other files containing the accountability needed by the committee had been handed over to the office of the Auditor General for investigation.

This sparked contradiction among committee members on how best to proceed with the matter, forcing them to adjourn the sitting until Wednesday March 22, 2023.

The committee also directed the Clerk of Parliament to provide a copy of the documents available to the house to the former Permanent Secretary to ease his defence when he returns on Wednesday.