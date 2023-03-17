Telecom giants, Airtel Uganda have extended their partnership with Buganda kingdom for another three years to continue supporting various kingdom activities.

The partnership that started in 2014 saw the telecom company support several Buganda kingdom activities including the Kabaka birthday run, Masaza cup tournament and Eid celebrations among others.

“We are proud to restate our commitment to the Buganda Kingdom partnership because of the value it has delivered for us, the kingdom and the community. We are culturally aware of the organizational strengths of Buganda Kingdom, and the unwavering commitment to lift the people out of poverty. This aligns with our sustainability agenda of transforming lives in areas we operate in. To support these strategic goals, we made a commitment to progressively offer affordable voice, data and financial services on Airtel’s 100% 4G network that covers Uganda border to border,” said Airtel Sales Director, Ali Balunywa on behalf of the company’s Managing Director.

“We found a valuable partner in the delivery of programs in trade, sports, health, education, agriculture and other sectors. It gives us immense joy to announce the renewal of our contract with Buganda Kingdom for three more years. We believe this partnership will go a long way in boosting the Kingdom’s activities as well as improving the livelihoods for our people.”

Mr. Balunywa extended appreciation to Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, and the Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayinga for their reflective leadership that inspires people to be healthy, work harder and improve their lives and transform Buganda Kingdom.

Welcoming the contract renewal, The Buganda premier, Charles Peter Mayiga, applauded the telecom company for the longstanding support they have extended to the kingdom for the last nine years.

“Our partnership has been founded on four key pillars to include; health, because you need a healthy population to participate in the various economic activities, sports for entertainment and social engagement, nurturing talent for the youth who take part in the various sports engagements, and cohesion because it continues to build togetherness,”Mayiga said.

“We appreciate the support that we get from Airtel Uganda, and the renewal of this contract is timely as it will help us to continue hosting some of the Kingdom activities like the Kabaka birthday run which is now in its 10th year, the Masaza football tournament among others. Hence I urge our people to embrace the Airtel brand because it supports our core values.”