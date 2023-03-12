Additional reporting by Josephine Namakumbi

The Inspector General of Government (IGG) Beti Kamya has vowed to parade any ministers in court should there be evidence that they stole relief iron sheets meant for the vulnerable people in the Karamoja sub-region.

Recently, several ministers and big government officials came under spotlight following allegations that they fraudulently diverted relief items meant for vulnerable communities from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).

The members of public had since demanded that the ministers implicated in the saga be investigated and prosecuted.

Speaking to NBS Television, IGG Kamya said that all the ministers named in the saga shall be investigated, and prosecuted if there is evidence that they are guilty to the allegations.

”I want to assure Ugandans that if there’s cause for prosecution or even, we shall prosecute… If there’s enough grounds for prosecution, we shall prosecute,” Kamya said.

She added that she has already notified all the ministers being accused of diverting the relief items to explain their part.

“Indeed I have already written to all of them; those people that have been named in the papers, and also whose names were found in distribution stores of the OPM, from the Vice President, the Prime Minister and all the ministers,” the IGG told NBS.

She added, “I have already written to them to explain their part, whether they reliquisisioned, where they took them. That’s why we want to know if it falls within the relief programme of your area,”

Kamya explained that, for any minister to get the relief items, they must have passed through the relief programme which was passed by the Cabinet.

Some of the officials and ministers implicated in the saga include; Vice President Jessica Alupo, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga, State Minister for Primary Education Moriku Kaducu, third Deputy premier Rukia Nakadama, and Finance Minister Matia Kasaija.

Others are; Finance State minister Amos Lugoloobi, Government Chief Whip Hamson Obua and Bwino Kyagulaga.