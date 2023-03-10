Reuters says it’s seen an internal law enforcement document which shows the Mexican authorities are investigating the possibility the four Americans were kidnapped having been mistaken for rival cartel members encroaching on their turf.

The question over the Americans’ backstory comes as the political temperature over the incident in Matamoros continues to rise. In the United States, several Republican politicians, among them the Senator for South Carolina, Lindsey Graham, have called for the use of US military force against Mexico’s drug cartels.

Source: BBC