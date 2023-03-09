The Directorate of Fire Prevention and Rescue Services of the Uganda Police is working on a law that will make it mandatory for every building owner to put in place fire hydrants and other services that can be used to put out fire.

The Police crime report of 2022 indicates that there was a 16% increase in fire incidents last year.

Police say that while many of these incidents ccould be managed, traffic jam especially in the city coupled with indisciplined drivers, inadequate fleet and access roads among other challenges,are hinder their response.

The Acting Director Fire Prevention and Rescue Services James Apora says they now want a law enacted to ensure every building owner considers fire hydrants and other equipment that can be used in case of any fire emergency.

The directorate currently has 600 personnel, in the 43 fire stations, with 46 fire engines, which they say are not enough.

Relatedly the Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety of the Uganda Police has asked stakeholders to join hands and reduce boda boda fatalities on the roads.

They say Fighting Boda boda crashes need a multi-sectoral approach since the problem is still big.

The 2022 police annual crime report indicates that 4,534 lives were lost in road crashes, with 1,404 of these being boda boda cyclists and 552 passengers.