Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, has tasked the Inspector General of Government (IGG) not to be swayed by surface declarations made by public officials, noting there should be deeper investigations to attach the right wealth to an individual.

This, she said, is an accountability mechanism geared towards enhancing good governance and the fight against corruption.

In her remarks made as she declared her wealth to the IGG as required by law on Monday, Among said the exercise will increase trust of citizens in public administration.

“I implore you to go beyond the ceremonial declarations and do a thorough verification of the declared assets to ensure stolen money is not hidden,”Among said, noting that this greatly bolsters the fight against corruption while promoting transparency.

She implored all legislators and staff to follow suit considering that the 11th Parliament, that she now leads, is committed to pursue transparency.

“I direct all Honorable Members of Parliament and staff of the Parliamentary Commission to follow suit and comply with the Leadership Code. AS servants of the people holding offices in public trust, we are duty bound to promote a culture of transparency and accountability,” she said.

She advised the IGG to keenly heed the persistent calls from the public to tackle corruption.

“Respond to the cries of the citizens about corruption and take decisive action on all those who embezzle public funds regardless of rank,” she said.

Some government officials have previously declined to declare their wealth, which contravenes provisions of the law.

The declaration of assets, income and liabilities by specified categories of leaders which was supposed to end on March 31 is digital using the IG-Online Declaration System (IG-ODS) and will be opened during the specified period.

Those to declare assets include elected political leaders from sub-county level up to President. Others are those appointed by the President such as permanent secretaries, heads of public institutions, board members of public institutions, and executive leaders of political parties.

In case of non-declaration, under declaration, over declaration and falsification of facts in declaration of assets, the sanctions include; fines, demotion, dismissal from office, and confiscation of illicitly acquired assets.