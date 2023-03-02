The body of Anthony Wameli who passed away a few weeks ago in the United States of America will arrive in Uganda tomorrow, The Nile Post has established.

Wameli was the head of the legal team of National Unity Platform (NUP), the Opposition party with the biggest number of MPs in Parliament.

Recently, the family of Wameli appealed to well-wishers to assist them in raising funds to repatriate his body and also cater for the bills incurred. Wameli died while undergoing cancer treatment in Boston Massachusetts, US.

His wife, Olive Wameli, who was organising the fundraiser through GoFundMe said the family needed about $30,000 (about sh110m). These funds according to the family would help in covering the burial expenses here in Kampala and in Namisindwa.

The secretary general of NUP David Lewis Rubongoya confirmed that his body is on the way and will arrive tomorrow. He also noted that the preparation to bid him the last farewell was undergoing.

The Uganda Law Society (ULS) in 2021 named Wameli as the criminal defense lawyer of the year. The ULS Annual General Meeting also voted Wameli and Company Advocates as the law firm of the year.

He is the founder and managing partner of Wameli & Co. Advocates which employs eight advocates but has nurtured more than 300 advocates. Wameli practiced law for over 10 years with a wide range of experience, including representing suspects on terrorism charges.

He also served as a Magistrate Grade one in the Chief Magistrate’s Court of Nakasongola for about three years before he quit.

Wameli who was known for being a human rights lawyer and was a pastor at Ebenezer Christian Fellowship in Kanyanya came into limelight around 2017 when he represented suspects accused of killing former police spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi. He has also been representing the alleged rebel leader of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) Jamil Mukulu.

He also represented former presidential candidate Gen Henry Tumukunde.

Wameli will be remembered for representing hundreds of NUP supporters in court including those who were arraigned before the General Court Martial. Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde and Bobi Wine were his clients in the 2021 presidential election petition that challenged President Museveni’s victory.

Below is his tentative funeral programme

On March 3, 2023 at 5:00 pm, there will be public viewing in celebration of his defence of human rights at NUP Offices at Makerere Kavule and from 7.00pm-7.00am vigil and wake at his home in Kyetume Gayaza.

On March 4 2023 from 8.00 am to 10.00 am, the Cortège will make a stop at Ebenezer Faith Worship Centre at Kanyanya for viewing and final farewell. Then from 10.30 am to 1.00pm, there will be a funeral service at the redeemed Christian Church of God in Kyebando. From 2.00pm – 6.00pm, the Cortège heads to Namisindwa and 6.00pm-6.00am vigil at the ancestral home in Namisindwa.

On March 5, 2023 from 9.00am-12.00 noon, there will be a farewell service at Namisindwa Sports Ground and at 2.00pm, the burial will take place.