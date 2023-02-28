Controversial pastor Martin Ssempa of Makerere Community Church has asked police to investigate singer Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone on ’morally offensive’ acts he says promote homosexuality.

This comes days after Chameleone and his brother Douglas Mayanja alias Weasel appeared embracing and kissing each other on lips on stage during former’s last week Gwangamujje concert at Lugogo, Kampala.

Ssempa, who seems to have been unimpressed with the duo’s interaction has condemned their gesture he says was indecent and against God’s commands.

“Chameleone and his brother were seen kissing each other and you know this thing is against God’s command and the order of nature and he’s even coming to Mbarara,” the pastor said.

Now, the pastor has lodged a complaint with police authorities in Mbarara City where Chameleone is set to hold a music show this week, and wants the singer’s incoming concerts halted until he publicly apologises for ‘indecent behaviours’.

“So, we’re asking police to investigate this issue. Why is he kissing his brother, why are they dancing like a man and woman? Children are watching this all over the country on social media,” Ssempa said.

Ssempa also demands Chameleone to stop further same sex kisses and romantic dances in public.

He further invited the Mayanja brothers for ritual cleansing prayers and join him in the fight against homosexuality.

Recently, a section of Ugandans has questioned the Mayanja singing brothers’ acts of kissing passionately in public.

Last week was the third time the two appeared kissing publicly. In the same manner, the two kissed each other last year during their show in Bujumbura, Burundi.