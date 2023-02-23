Uganda Baati Limited has opened its 12th showroom in Nansana, in a market penetration move geared towards growing overall footprint across the country.

This is their 12th showroom the company has opened after others in Mbarara, Hoima, Fortportal, Masaka, Mukono, Soroti, Jinja, Gulu, Lira, Mbale and Entebbe Road.

Speaking at the unveiling, Dr Alan Shonubi, the board chairman of Uganda Baati, said the showroom model is to strengthen the route to market and act as an educational centre to the customers about the unique attributes of Uganda Baati products.

“Our figures confirm that the distribution volumes spur alongside wherever a showroom is opened. For this reason, we will work collaboratively with our trade partners and installers to ensure we deliver superior value to our customers,” the board chairman added.

George Arodi, the business head of Uganda Baati, said showrooms, other than providing a market channel for the company’s brands, are also poised to be centres where the company’s trained staff will offer technical expertise about the products to the customers.

According to Arodi, the showroom will focus on selling their key company brands as well as improving their customers experience.

”We shall work with installers in this area to ensure we deliver superior customer value. From experience, showrooms have proved to offer great support in advancing the business of our distributors, just the same way telecom companies co-exist with their distributors within the same market space,” he said.

“At my age, we grew up knowing Uganda Baati as the only iron sheets. We saw them on our father’s houses, and they are the ones I have on my house. I trust the quality, and I’ll be happy to recommend it to my residents. I also know this showroom will provide employment opportunities for the youth here.” Benjamin Lutaaya, the Local Council chairperson said.