A final day of campaigning is getting under way in Nigeria ahead of Saturday’s presidential poll.

Three contenders are thought to have a change of winning in Africa’s most populous country.

It’s thought to be the most competitive election since the end of military rule in 1999.

All sides have promised to resolve any disputes through the courts.

In addition to the candidates from the two main parties – the governing All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party – a third leading contender has emerged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peter Obi of the Labour Party has attracted enthusiastic support from young activists on social media.

Source: BBC