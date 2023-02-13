Three family members of Minister Goretti Kitutu, the Minister for Karamoja affairs were on Sunday arrested for allegedly selling relief items meant for people in Karamoja.

According to a highly placed source, those arrested include the minister’s mother, a brother and a nephew who were found in possession of government-owned iron sheets that were meant to be given to residents in Karamoja as relief items.

The source intimated to Nile Post that an operation masterminded by Internal Security Organisation (ISO), the Police and the State House Anti-Corruption Unit found exhibits of the items at the family’s home before arresting the trio.

It is said that on arresting the family members, Minister Kitutu made frantic calls to plead for the mother urging that she should be pardoned due to her frail condition and old age.

She was consequently released; Nile Post has learnt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nile Post also contacted Police sources in the area, but they decline to speak about the matter given its weight.

However,, a statement by the Office of the Prime Minister has condemned the acts of the Minister and her family members if found indeed true and urged that necessary investigations shall be carried out and action is taken.

“We have requested the responsible institutions to speed up investigations. In addition, we have asked officials from the department of Karamoja affairs to submit accountabilities for iron sheets that were released,” the statement reads.