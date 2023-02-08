Starting April, 1, any person found throwing trash out of their car window will have to pay an instant shs6 million fine , NEMA has announced as the environmental body moves to implement an express penalty scheme targeting violators of the law.

NEMA Executive Director, Dr. Akankwasa Barirega told journalists on Wednesday afternoon that starting April, they will in addition to the existing criminal prosecution measures commence an administrative penalty scheme for environmental breaches in line with section 174 of the National Environment Act.

“We get you breaching you an environment requirement, you get an invoice and pay to government to clean up for the mess that you have done. If you dispose waste on a roadside for example throwing around maize cobs or meat sticks or bottles throw the window of your car, we will give you an invoice for a fine of shs6 million,”Dr.Barirega said.

Quoting the amended National Environment Act 2019, he said leaving rubbish outside residential premises or littering from commercial buildings will also attract a maximum fine of shs6 million to offenders whereas the fine will be the same for those who deposit rubbish in rivers, streams, lakes , ponds and channels.

The NEMA Executive Director said that offenders who don’t have dust bins in their vehicles will also be fined up to shs6 million in the new express penalty scheme.

He noted that the express penalty scheme which is similar to the one of traffic police will also affect those who fail to conduct environmental and social impact assessment and environment risk assessment for projects that require the same and that these will be fined up to shs1 billion or 15 years in prison or both whereas corporate bodies who breach this provision will pay up to shs6 billion.

Those found destroying, damaging or disturbing wetlands in a manner that has or is likely to have an adverse effect on any plant or animal will pay a fine of up to shs3 million.

“Under the express penalty scheme, the offender will be required to pay the fine within a prescribed time frame and in a specific bank account. This is intended to deter non-compliance to environment laws and to prevent environmental degradation through payment of fines,” Dr.Barirega said.

He however noted that a person who doesn’t prefer a voluntary fine will be subject to prosecution and imprisonment or both when they go to court.

“This express penalty scheme is purely voluntary. We shall be working with other agencies including Police, UPDF, NEMA inspectors, UNRA, Uganda Wildlife Authority and National Forestry Authority to enforce this. We are also establishing the environment protection force to enforce this,”Dr. Barirega said.

On the issue of having dustbins in the vehicles, traffic police will be stopping and checking cars for them and if found without, drivers will be liable to pay a shs6 million penalty.

The NEMA Executive Director said the move is not aimed at ensuring government gets money but to be punitive.

The move is however expected to be a cash cow for police officers and others who will be enforcing the law against environment breaching by according to the NEMA boss, they will try to fight corruption involved.

“We shall address corruption of our people through counter intelligence and automation of systems. Whereas I cannot rule out corruption 100%, there are mechanisms to counter it including prosecution of our very own,” Dr.Barirega said.