By Richard Oyel

One person has been shot dead at a funeral after a scuffle broke out among mourners in Napak district.

The mourners had gathered to bury 60 year old victim, Acan Margret who was burnt to death after fire gutted over 10 houses in Lorengechora on Saturday.

But during the send off, an altercation broke out between the relatives of the deceased and those of a nine year old child suspected to have caused the fire that resulted in the death of the old woman.

Reporting on the incident, Karamoja Police Spokesperson Mike Longole explained what happened afterwards, “We responded immediately, but the crowd carrying stones, bows and arrows charged towards our officers who opened fire with intention to disperse the crowd but unfortunately the stray bullet hit Achia Mariko Margret dead.”

Residents are demanding an investigation into the shooting that claimed Achia’s life.

“We cannot continue losing people because of the carelessness of an errant officer. The officer in question should be brought to book.”, Lemukol Jimmy, a resident of Lorengechora told Nile Post

It is understood the body of the deceased was left lying in a pool of blood for over 12 hours following the shooting

“We made phone calls to Iriiri Police Station to come and take the body to the hospital for postmortem but no one responded. This is inhumane, ” Lokol Peter, another resident of Lorengechora said bitterly.

Police say two people were injured in the scuffle and are steadily recovering from their injuries at the hospital

The Karamoja police Spokesperson Longole said the killing was not intentional. He, however, promised the public that the shooting incident will be investigated.