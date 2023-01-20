Ride-hailing giant Uber has resumed it services in Tanzania after a nine-month suspension that was caused by government’s regulatory changes.

It suspended services in the country last April after the regulator capped commissions that Uber charges its drivers at 15% from the previous 33%.

Uber had argued that the changes would dent its earnings.

Talks held in December saw the regulator increase the commissions to 25%.

“We are excited to kick-off the year on such a positive note by re-entering the Tanzanian market,” Uber said in a statement.

One Uber driver told the BBC that the new rates would lead to an increase in their income.

Users in the commercial city of Dar es Salaam said the return of Uber will give them more options.