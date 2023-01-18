By Ferister Nankumba Kisakye

The most important thing for a healthy baby is a healthy mother; which is the sole reason its crucial to discuss depression in mothers (postpartum depression). Postpartum depression Is a mood disorder that occurs after child birth. This mental disorder can affect any woman regardless of their Age, marital status, race, educational background or socioeconomic status.

Postpartum depression is not widely taught or even talked about in developing countries. This is because its effects on some mothers are often interpreted as misconduct since some mothers tend to neglect their children, refuse to breast feed babies, some starve themselves and often display various irritable character associated to mood swings. All these, combined and more, are often regarded as misconduct, yet this is actual postpartum depression.

Because many husbands, families and societies are not aware of these health issues that can occur to any mother, most mothers that do not get the well-deserved medical help, often end up getting their cases advanced leading to a greater mental health risk known as postpartum psychosis. When this happens, that is when we witness cases where the mother after giving birth, wants to harm their own baby, some get confused and become paranoid, some get hallucinations and delusions while others get obsessive thoughts about the baby. These are clear signs and symptoms of postpartum depression that has gone out of hand.

Such mothers actually need help by medical professionals as opposed to accusing them of misconduct or exposing them to mob justice. This condition can occur to any mother with or without past conditions of mental health. Fortunately, it is curable and preventable.

At Kisubi Hospital, we have a special clinic for such issues and more. This is the Mental Health clinic and it is open to everyone even mothers. In this clinic, mothers can learn how to tackle issues that lead to postpartum depression. Such as prenatal depression, losing a baby, history of previous depression, giving birth to babies with congenital anomalies (babies with special needs), prolonged labour pains can also lead to postpartum depression, multiple gestation (giving birth to twins, triplets or more), poor relationship with the spouse (cheating partners, unsupportive and abusive partners), unplanned or unwanted pregnancies, financial difficulty and most notably reckless statements issued by people visiting the mother that has just given birth (such statements can include questioning the looks or paternity of the baby and many more). All these issues and others can spark postpartum depression and they are among the things this special clinic at Kisubi Hospital assess as it renders help to mothers. The mothers can also get support during Antenatal Visits at Kisubi Hospital, right from the day of conception, antenatal period all the way to child birth and after.

Postpartum depression can affect anyone regardless of social status. So, our Antenatal and Mental Health Clinics, together with the Maternity team, can always work jointly to ensure every mother enjoys a healthy parental journey.

