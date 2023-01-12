The Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) has decried the increased scrutiny of madrasas by security agencies accusing them of being breeding grounds for terrorism.

Also known as Koranic schools, madrasas are informal in setting and a source of Islamic theological teaching since Islam was introduced in Uganda in 1844.

A Madrasa can be set up at home, in a community hall or anywhere Muslims find space to teach Islamic theology. They are equivalent to Sunday schools for the Christians. Madrasas teach Arabic and other Islamic related curricula.

In 2015, police had threatened to close the madrasas claiming that learners are being kept incommunicado from their community and being indoctrinated in the guise of teaching Islam.

Sheikh Juma Bakhit Cucu, the UMSC Education Secretary at UMSC said It was a shock to Muslims as many schools were closed and many proprietors were arrested.

He made remarks as the UMSC based Islamic Theological Examination Board (ITEB) released the Islamic Primary Leaving Examination (IPLE) results for the 2022 academic year.

“So, research was conducted in 2016, and to our surprise, it was discovered that there were 15 conflicting curricula being used in such schools and some were misleading,” said Cucu.

He explained that this pushed the department to come up with a single curriculum, examination board, and school certificate. “UMSC is the only one mandated to issue these certificates nobody else,” he said.

A survey that was conducted by the United Religions Initiative Great Lakes (URI-GL) in partnership with the US-based International Centre for Religion & Diplomacy (ICRD), Uganda Muslim Supreme (UMSC), Uganda Muslim Education Association (UMEA), and Uganda Koran Schools Association in 2021 indicated that at least 74% of the madrasas are informal and provide only one hour of secular studies weekly.

The survey unearthed a number of challenges affecting the Madrasa Education System in Uganda including lack of resources, dissatisfaction with government relations, varying structures of Madrasas, curriculum, capacities, and level of formalisation.

Cucu informed Muslims that they are free to establish madrasa schools provided they register, and follow the approved curriculum and learning materials.

He also explained how his department has strengthened its relationship with the Ministry of Education and other development partners.

Sheikh Ismail Kazibwe, IPLE board Secretary, noted that they had registered schools from 48 districts compared to 41 in previous examinations.

He explained that 4219 candidates registered for the examinations and that there was a tremendous improvement in performance to 97%.

The schools that emerged on the top are: Al Furqaan Primary Namabasa in Mbale, Sumayya International School in Masaka, Sahara Islamic in Kampala, Twawil Islamic and Quran Memorization Centre Wakiso, Al Ridhiwan Islamic Primary & Nursery in Busia, IBUN Hamis Secondary School in Luwero.

Others are: Lufuka Quality Islamic Primary School in Wakiso, Al Bayan Quran Memorization Centre in Iganga, Abrar Junior School in Wakiso and Ruwwab Education Center in Busia district.