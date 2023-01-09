Uganda Police and Nile Breweries Ltd (NBL) have collaborated on a song project aimed at spreading road safety awareness.

Penned by Umoja Boys, the song, “Mpola Mpola” literally translanted into; “Keep it slow”, aims at sensitising road users about the dangers of reckless driving.

The song reminds boda boda riders, and drivers to always use roads while keeping it in their mind that they have relatives, children and loved ones behind who would not want to lose them to accidents.

The song’s lyrics further list several dos and don’ts on the roads, including avoiding drink driving, to prevent accidents.

“Don’t dare drink and drive. Why should you ride your motorcycle while having ‘waragi’ (local brew) in your jacket. Why do you despise traffic officers for guiding you?” it says.

The song further appeals to boda boda riders to always be patient with traffic lights and signals.

The initiative comes on the backdrop of unprecedented spike in road accidents in the country.

Several days ago, traffic police reported that a total 55 people had lost their lives in 206 accidents registered across the country during Christmas festive.

Despite various steps being taken by the government, road accidents continue to occur across the country.

Most of the accident incidents have been blamed on errant road users who drive carelessly and ignore traffic rules and regulations.

Therefore, the song targets to create awareness among drivers and riders to prevent accidents.