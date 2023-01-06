Police in Bugiri is investigating a case in which a man hacked his 60 year old mother and two other people to death before he was also mobbed by locals.

This incident happened in Kasheba village, Nsango parish, Buluguyi sub county, Bugiri district.

According to police, a one Shaban Wakholi aged 43 grabbed a panga on Friday, January 6 and cut three people including his mother called Susan Cherot 60, a nephew identified as Kiza Mutwalib aged 6 years and his sister in law Justine Namuhufe aged 30 years.

In a statement, the Busoga East police spokesperson Diana Nandaula said, “Preliminary investigations indicate that Shaban was enraged when family members took his kids for the Bagishu circumcision ritual commonly known as ‘Ibalu’ yet he preferred the Muslim way.”

After hacking the trio to death, it is reported that he was also mobbed by angry residents who beat him to death bringing the number of the deceased persons to four while one person called Godfrey Mukhooli a brother to Shaban was injured in the scuffle.

Police has recovered the four bodies and conveyed them to Bugiri hospital for postmortem.