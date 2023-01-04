The Electoral Commission (EC) has scheduled February 23rd for the byelections to replace the deceased Serere County Member of Parliament, Patrick Okabe.

According to the schedule, candidates will be nominated between the 9th and 10th of February and consequently, campaigns will commence from the 13th to the 21st of February.

The constituency will go to polls on the 23rd of February and tally results on the same day.

Okabe, died in a motor accident alongside his wife, Christine Okabe on Monday, 19 December 2022.

The accident according to the Police report, occurred on the Mbale-Tirinyi Road and was caused by a collision between a heavy truck and the vehicle carrying the deceased.

Meanwhile, at the burial the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa fronted Emmanuel Omoding, Okabe’s son to replace the deceased in parliament.

Omoding was presented to mourners and blessed by the NRM Vice President for Eastern Uganda Mike Mukula.