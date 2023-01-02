Police have arrested popular event promoter and organizer, Abbey Musinguzi, also known as Abtex over the new year’s day event at Freedom City Mall that saw 10 people die in a stampede.

The 10 died during a stampede at an event to usher in the new year dubbed Party after Party organized at Freedom City along Entebbe road.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police spokesperson, Fred, Musinguzi has been arrested to help in investigations in regards negligence during the concert.

“We are investigating him for negligence that could have caused the death of 10 people,”Enanga said.

Loopholes

ADVERTISEMENT

The police spokesperson said whereas the celebrations were moving on well, the stampede came when the event MC made an announcement for the revelers to move out to watch a fireworks display and return.

“Security had locked four other exits and entries and the revelers had to use one point of entry and exit. Therefore, several victims were trapped and tramped upon through the narrow passage which became a bottleneck for many, mostly juveniles,” Enanga said.

According to police, earlier, the police at Katwe had inspected the venue and has passed all the tests including having multiple entry and exit points whereas Counter Terrorism Police officers who were in charge of fireworks display were also present.

Enanga however explained that later, when the event started, police was tasked with manning the outer security which included screening those who were entering whereas the organizer was in charge of the inner security.

Police say, the inside security perimeter is where money for entry was being collected and to ensure no gate-crashers, the organisers closed four other entry and exit points and only left one.

“The organisers tend to put profits before safety of revelers and in this incident did the same to avoid gate crashers. There are over 5000 attendees, why should someone block all the other entries and exits and use only one place,” Enanga wondered.

He said investigations by the Criminal Investigations Directorate, Crime Intelligence, Counter Terrorism and Forensics into the incident are still ongoing to ascertain whether there were enough stewards to help in crowd control but also paramedics to help in case of any incident like it happened.

According to the police spokesperson, they are also investigating why children 18 were allowed to attend the concert without any adult.

“We remind organizers of events and proprietors of events to always follow the safety and security guidelines on management of public events.”

Enanga also says the Vice President, Jessica Alupo is set to visit the scene of the incident later this afternoon.