President Museveni has said government has entered an agreement with a investors that will see all motorcycle riders, including boda boda riders get free electric motorcycles.

“We have agreed with some investors, to take away the petrol ones and give the owners the electric ones. This swap will save motorcycle operators 50% of the cost,” Museveni said while delivering his end of year address from his country home in Rwakitura.

The president noted that the investors will recoup their money by being licenced and allowed to operating charging stations for the electric batteries for motorcycles.

In October, the Science and Technology Minister, Dr. Monica Musenero said government had earlier kicked off efforts to popularize electric boda bodas in the country.

Musenero noted that government has partnered with private companies including Bodawerk International Limited and Zembo that are already providing electric motorcycles in form of boda bodas.

She explained that the companies selling the bikes have got an installment payment plan to make it easy to access with a paying time of two years.

“These bikes are 60% cheaper to operate than the current ones because they don’t take fuel. Charging the motorbike takes a very small fraction. They don’t have a lot of serviceable parts and operator gets a lot more money. Because they are made here, we are taking care of safety measures and local circumstances. For example if it is stolen, it will report to us and we will be able to switch it off. If you try to remove parts, it will report. This will enhance security of the motorcycle,” Musenero said.

She noted that the bikes cost shs5 million each.

Minister Musenero said government is working with private companies to install electric charging stations all over the country.

“Three have already been set up along Masaka road Buwama, Lukaya and Masaka city. The most expensive component of the electric motorcycle is the battery and to this, the rider doesn’t have to own the battery. They will be leasing the batteries. When running low, the rider will go to the next charging station to change it and pay some money to get another one and leave the one which is low at the station.”

She noted the battery can run for up to 70km.

Speaking on Saturday, President Museveni said the plan is to shift the entire transport system from petrol driven to electric as one of the measures to save the environment.

“We are working on plans to shift to electric buses, electric cars and electric piki pikis(motorcycles). The shift in transport vehicles is not only in respect of piki pikis. It also involves the buses, cars, mini-buses, pick-ups, etc., manufactured by Kiira Motors and METU Katabaazi and others,”he said.