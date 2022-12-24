President Museveni once again hinted at the contents of his death will, warning that he has ensured there will be no division of his property amongst his children.

Museveni said he has bequeathed every property to his children generally, and they will have to choose amongst themselves who becomes the manager on behalf of everyone.

“Nobody will divide Rwakitura physically,” Museveni affirmed.

He said Rwakitura is not land for accommodation or sleeping, it must be for production to support the family but also the country.

“The children should divide by shares, 10 per cent, etc but the land remains together then they agree on what to do, and they work together. They can divide the profits according to shares but not divide by destroying.”

President Museveni made the comments in Kasese District recently while commissioning the Mpondwe One Stop Border Post.

According to him, he refused the division of Rwakitura farm after the death of his father Amos Kaguta.

“Elders used to come to me saying now your father has gone divide the land, I said no. Now it is there,” he said.

This is the second time in less than a month that Museveni is insisting on his land being part of the will.

In Northern Uganda recently, he threatened that he will dispatch his ghost from heaven to “deal” with any of his children who will have caused the division of the ranch in Rwakitura.