President Museveni has praised US president Joe Biden for refraining from engaging African presidents in the Russia-Ukraine during the just concluded US-Africa leaders’ summit.

“The Americans handled the meeting very well. They didn’t try to involve with diplomatic and political issues which would have brought differences,” Museveni said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president was on Friday responding to a question from journalists about the charm offensive mounted by the US to woo African leaders in regards the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

With many African countries seemingly either neutral or leaning towards Russia, analysts said the US would use the African leaders’ summit to try and sway them to its side in the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Also, with several years of Russia and China making inroads in Africa, Washington was said to have sought to use the summit to reset its commitment to the continent.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, speaking on Friday, President Museveni said the US remained civil during the summit.

“No, they didn’t talk these issues of Ukraine. I didn’t hear anybody raising it because it would have brought disagreements,” he said.

“They just concentrated on trade and business. With that(trade and business) , I am fine and I have no problem. When you talk business, I have no problem with you.

Museveni said Uganda will continue with its current neutral stand in the Russia-Ukraine war because it is the “correct stand.”

“We know the history very well and in private I have talked to all these leaders and they know our stand. It(stand) is a correct one.”