The Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, Amb. Abbey Walusimbi has said his office has made great strides in in the diaspora sector.

Addressing journalists, Walusimbi said his recent trip to Jordan has born great fruits for the country in terms of labour export and export of other products.

“Early next year, my office will receive a delegation of affluent businessmen from the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, who will be here to see how to start exporting our agricultural products and also explore more business and investment opportunities in the country,” Walusimbi revealed.

He noted that during the trip, he met a number of Ugandans who are imprisoned in Jordan for having entered the country with forged documents as well as committing other crimes and he was able to negotiate their amnesty adding that the government of Jordan is working on their release.

“We interacted with the Jordanian Vice Minister and Secretary General of Ministry of Labour Farouk Al Hadidi, and the Board of Directors of Jordan’s Recruitment Agencies Association (RAA), and discussed Lifting the suspension of the Bilateral Labour Agreement (BLA) between Uganda and Jordan. We were happily informed that that the BLA that expired in Nov 2022 was automatically renewed for another five years and will expire in November 2026,” Walusimbi said.

He however said there is a need for government to stream line the companies externalising migrant workers to Jordan.

A delegation from Jordan will as well accredit a number of health facilities that will help in conducting medical tests to the migrant workers before they travel for work.

Walusimbi revealed that with the support from relevant authorities at the airport including the Aviation Police, JAT, Ministry of Gender officials among others, the office has been able save over 30 Ugandans who were victims of human trafficking ever since the office began operations at the Airport.

“Earlier in October, the office of the president in charge of diaspora affairs was allocated space at the airport to help coordinate diaspora issues which include prevention of illegal labour movement of prospective diaspora and promotion of safe labour migration practices. I am glad to inform you that we are fully operational and in the last seven days our staff have saved more than 30 victims of human trafficking to UAE, Iraq, Kuwait, India among other countries,” Walusimbi said.

He noted that some of the were destined to Middle East as domestic workers as well as security guards but had not clearance from the Gender Ministry.

“ We are set to strengthen the fight against human trafficking, we are to do this with all relevant ministries, departments and agencies.”

“As we open more job markets for skilled labour like nursing and midwifery in UK, USA and other countries for our diaspora, I would like to appreciate the airport authorities for the commendable job you are doing to help us curb illegal recruitment.”

Walusimbi noted that his office also helped to repatriate over 20 migrant workers who had been stuck in Saudi Arabia and Dubai.

He mentioned a number of potential investors and development partners from different parts of the world ,some of who he said have already registered companies and will be set to begin business soon.

Among those hosted this year included American Movie Star, Terrence Howard, Nikita Adams, Dr. Abike Dabiri and Lisa Stark Hughes among others.

“I would like to wish you all the best during the festive season and a new year ahead. For many of us, this is time to reflect on things accomplished and shortcomings throughout the year. As diaspora, we should strive to work together as a team, this will be the only way to attain our goals and uplift those back home,” Walusimbi observed.