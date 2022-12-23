Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has urged taxpayers whose payments are due December 31 2022 to file and settle any outstanding tax liability by Friday 30th to avoid penalty and interest associated with non-compliance.

In a statement, the tax body said that its service centres and the contact centre will remain open to provide extra support to the clients.

“Service centres countrywide will remain open on Friday 30 December 2022 and Saturday 31 December 2022 from 8:00 am to 9:00 pm. The URA contact centre will remain open on Friday 30th December 2022 and Saturday 31 December 2022 from 8:00 am to midnight, “said the management.

Obligations under the Income Tax Act

The income tax obligations that are due by December 31 2022 include filing a final income tax return and payment of final income tax by an individual and a non-individual for the period July 1 2021 to June 30 2022, filing a provisional income tax return by a non-individual for the period 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2023.

Other obligations are, filing a provisional income tax return by an individual for the period October 1, 2022 to September 30 2023, payment of provisional income tax for individuals.

“First instalment if your accounting date is 30 September. Second instalment if your accounting date is 30 June, third instalment if your accounting date is 31 March, fourth instalment if your accounting date is 31 December. Payment of provisional income tax for non-individuals. 1st instalment if your accounting date is 30 June. Second instalment if your accounting date is 31 December, “said URA..

Tax payers have been advised to pay all taxes due on December 31 2022 by Friday 30th to enable clearance of taxes paid by 31 December 2022.

According to URA, taxpayers with outstanding taxes are also reminded to settle their liability to avoid further accumulation of interest.

“Kindly note that rental tax is registered and paid separately,” it said.