President Museveni has spoken out on the rampant vandalism of power lines by unknown people across the country.

A number of electricity infrastructure throughout the country has in the past few months been vandalized.

Responding to a question about the ongoing crime, the president said whereas he has not taken keen interest in the issue of vandalism, he will soon get involved in the same.

“I have not( in the past) come out on the issue of vandalism but the Ministry of Energy is still handling. I have not sat in any meeting about vandalism and read it in papers . We have not discussed it in a forum where I have been. If necessary, I will come in,” Museveni said.

He however warned, “Once I come in, those vandals will not like it. It will be six feet under.”

Commenting about the same, Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja said the problem of power line vandalism is very big.

“They have affected us badly. I request you(Museveni) interest yourself in it. We have interested police but if you come in, it will help,” Nabbanja noted.

Speaking in response, the president allayed any fears saying the issue of electricity line vandalism will be handled decisively.

“It wil be solved. Are the power lines in Uganda or in Congo? If they are in Uganda, it will be handled.”

Electricity Regulatory Authority(ERA) recently said at least 12 high voltage towers have been lost to vandalism in just one month.

They said there have been vandalism of on the 132 KV Owen Falls-Lugogo line, 132KV Nalubale-Kampala North line, Bujagali-Kawanda line and Karuma-Kawanda line.

This state of affairs has seen many areas around the country get into load shedding as vandalism of rages on.

Several suspects have been arrested by security agencies but the crime has continued with many Ugandans have suggested that electricity line vandalism should be designated as terrorism.